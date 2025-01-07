Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 7:

NextNav Inc. NN: This positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

NextNav's shares gained 72.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 3.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Vertex, Inc. VERX: This tax technology solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Vertex's shares gained 26.0% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 3.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Artivion, Inc. AORT: This medical device and tissue engineering company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 68.2% over the last 60 days.

Artivion's shares gained 8.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 3.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

