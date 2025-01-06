Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 6:

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRXP: This bio-pharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.2% over the last 60 days.

NRx Pharmaceuticals' shares gained 79.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 4.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Pro-Dex, Inc. PDEX: This medical device contract manufacturer company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40.9% over the last 60 days.

Pro-Dex's shares gained 67.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 4.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. PBYI: This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24% over the last 60 days.

Puma Biotechnology's shares gained 10.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 4.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

