Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 5th

January 05, 2026 — 10:00 am EST

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 5:

Klaviyo, Inc. KVYO: This software-as-a-service platform has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.1% over the last 60 days.

Klaviyo’s shares gained 12.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score  of A.

OTC Markets Group Inc. OTCM: This company that operates regulated markets has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

OTC Markets’s shares gained 1.5% over the past month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Credicorp Ltd. BAP: This financial, insurance, and health services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Credicorp’s shares gained 8.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

