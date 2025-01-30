Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 30th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 30:

Origin Bancorp, Inc. OBK: This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.

Origin Bancorp's shares gained 22.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 6.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. BBCP: This concrete pumping and waste management services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.7% over the last 60 days.

Concrete Pumping Holdings' shares gained 64.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 6.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

CareDx, Inc CDNA: This diagnostics company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

CareDx's shares gained 12.8% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 9.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

