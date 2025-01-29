Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 29th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 29:

Brinker International, Inc. EAT: This casual dining restaurant company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.4% over the last 60 days.

Brinker International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Brinker International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Brinker International, Inc. Quote

Brinker International's shares gained 48.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 4.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Brinker International, Inc. Price

Brinker International, Inc. price | Brinker International, Inc. Quote

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. LFST: This outpatient mental health services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | LifeStance Health Group, Inc. Quote

LifeStance Health Group's shares gained 19.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 4.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. Price

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. price | LifeStance Health Group, Inc. Quote

Moelis & Company MC: This investment banking advisory company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Moelis & Company Price and Consensus

Moelis & Company price-consensus-chart | Moelis & Company Quote

Moelis & Company's shares gained 17.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 4.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Moelis & Company Price

Moelis & Company price | Moelis & Company Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Moelis & Company (MC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (LFST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.