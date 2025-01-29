Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 29th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 29:
Brinker International, Inc. EAT: This casual dining restaurant company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.4% over the last 60 days.
Brinker International, Inc. Price and Consensus
Brinker International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Brinker International, Inc. Quote
Brinker International's shares gained 48.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 4.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Brinker International, Inc. Price
Brinker International, Inc. price | Brinker International, Inc. Quote
LifeStance Health Group, Inc. LFST: This outpatient mental health services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.
LifeStance Health Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
LifeStance Health Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | LifeStance Health Group, Inc. Quote
LifeStance Health Group's shares gained 19.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 4.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
LifeStance Health Group, Inc. Price
LifeStance Health Group, Inc. price | LifeStance Health Group, Inc. Quote
Moelis & Company MC: This investment banking advisory company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.
Moelis & Company Price and Consensus
Moelis & Company price-consensus-chart | Moelis & Company Quote
Moelis & Company's shares gained 17.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 4.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Moelis & Company Price
Moelis & Company price | Moelis & Company Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days
Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."
Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.See them now >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Moelis & Company (MC) : Free Stock Analysis Report
LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (LFST) : Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.