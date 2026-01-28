Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 28th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 28:

New Gold Inc. NGD: This gold mining company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

New Gold’s shares gained 79.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Investar Holding Corporation ISTR: This bank holding company for Investar Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Investar’s shares gained 16.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

