Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for Jan. 16

Here is one stock with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, Jan.16:

United Community Banks, Inc. UCB: This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

United Community Banks’ shares gained 14.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

