Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for Jan. 13

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, Jan.13:

Albemarle Corporation ALB: This energy storage solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.7% over the last 60 days.

Albemarle’s shares gained 76.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP KNOP: This tanker shipping company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.3% over the last 60 days.

KNOT’s shares gained 17.4% over the past three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation LINC: This postsecondary education company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Lincoln Educational Services’ shares gained 14.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

