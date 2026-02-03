Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 3

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. CX: This cement and construction materials company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. Price and Consensus

Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. price-consensus-chart | Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. Quote

CEMEX's shares gained 26.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. Price

Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. price | Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. Quote

United Community Banks, Inc. UCB: This bank holding company for United Community Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

United Community Banks, Inc. Price and Consensus

United Community Banks, Inc. price-consensus-chart | United Community Banks, Inc. Quote

United Community Banks' shares gained 20.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

United Community Banks, Inc. Price

United Community Banks, Inc. price | United Community Banks, Inc. Quote

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. TCBI: This bank holding company for Texas Capital Bankhas a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Quote

Texas Capital Bancshares' shares gained 22.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Price

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. price | Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (TCBI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Community Banks, Inc. (UCB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.