The Best Momentum Stocks to Buy in December

The artificial intelligence bulls stepped back into the market on Monday, after they began testing the waters on Friday following the rapid pullback. The bulls are currently attempting to push the Nasdaq back above its 50-day moving average heading into December.

The recent movement highlights why investors should always remain exposed to the stock market since no one can call a top or bottom in real time. The bullish pillars of strong earnings growth and projected Fed interest rate cuts remain firmly in place.

This backdrop is why investors might want to start buying stocks again, blocking out some of the noise that can cause panic selling (or buying).

That said, it’s likely best to search for stocks that have already proven they can thrive in the 2025 market environment since it doesn’t seem like it’s wise to start testing beaten-down stocks just yet.

The momentum stocks the screen puts on your radar have also experienced strong upward earnings revisions activity, earning them a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) heading into December and 2026.

Screen Basics: Finding Top Momentum Stocks to Buy

The screen we are looking into today comes loaded with the Research Wizard. The screen helps investors dig through all of the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks, of which there are over 200 at any given time, to find some of the top momentum names.

The screen narrows down the list of Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocksto those with upward price momentum that are also trading within 20% of their 52-week highs. The screen then uses the PEG ratio and the Price to Sales ratio to help make sure investors are getting value as well. The screen then makes your life a little easier and narrows it down to just seven stock picks.

The screen basics are listed below…

· Zacks Rank = #1 (Strong Buy)

· Current Price/52-week High >= 0.8

· PEG Ratio: P/E F(1)/EPS Growth <= 1

· Price/Sales <= 3

· Percentage Change Price -12 Weeks = Top # 7

This strategy comes loaded with the Research Wizard and it is called bt_sow_momentum_method1 It can be found in the SoW (Screen of the Week) folder.

The screen is simple, yet powerful. Here is one of the seven stocks that made it through this week's screen…

Buy Soaring Tech Manufacturing Stock SANM for AI-Boosted Growth

Sanmina Corporation SANM is an a leading integrated manufacturing tech solutions firm. SANM provides integrated manufacturing services for OEMs across communications, medical, automotive, cloud computing, and beyond. The company completed its acquisition of the ZT Systems data center infrastructure manufacturing business from AMD (AMD) in late October.

The deals “positions Sanmina as a leader in the Cloud and AI end-market, enabling the company to further capitalize on significant growth opportunities.” SANM posted another beat-and-raise quarter in early November (Q4 FY25), with sales up over 7% and its adjusted earnings climbing 14% YoY.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Sanmina’s upward earnings revisions earn the stock a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Its revenue is projected to skyrocket 72% in FY26 and 14% in FY27 to help boost its adjusted earnings by 60% and 19%, respectively. The company’s FY26 EPS estimate skyrocketed 39% since its release, with its FY27 estimate 43% higher.

The company is upbeat about its 2026 outlook, with its legacy business remaining strong, “driven by demand from new and existing customers across our diversified portfolio.” On top of that, Sanmina’s “acquisition of ZT Systems is transformative, increasing our scale and expanding our capabilities, enabling us to capitalize on significant growth opportunities in the Cloud and AI end-market.”



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SANM stock has soared 100% in 2025 to help it climb 560% in the past decade to outpace the Tech sector’s 405%. The tech manufacturer trades roughly 12% below its average Zacks price target and its early November peaks.

