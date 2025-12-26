Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for Dec. 26

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, Dec. 26th:

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. EXPD: This logistics services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

Expeditors International of Washington’s shares gained 24.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Innovative Aerosystems, Inc. ISSC: This avionics solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.

Innovative Aerosystems’ shares gained 60.4% over the past three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. EL: This cosmetics company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

The Estée Lauder’s shares gained 21.0% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

