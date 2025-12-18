Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for Dec. 18

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, Dec. 18:

Materialise NV MTLS: This company that engages in the business of software, medical applications, and manufacturing services related to 3D printing has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

Materialise’s shares gained 2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 0.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Calix, Inc. CALX: This provider of cloud and software platforms has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.

Calix’s shares gained 12.7% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 12.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Alcoa Corporation AA: This company that produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Alcoa’s shares gained 44.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 0.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

