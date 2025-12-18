Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for Dec. 18

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, Dec. 18:
Materialise NV MTLS: This company that engages in the business of software, medical applications, and manufacturing services related to 3D printing has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.
Materialise’s shares gained 2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 0.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Calix, Inc. CALX: This provider of cloud and software platforms has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.
Calix’s shares gained 12.7% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 12.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Alcoa Corporation AA: This company that produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
Alcoa’s shares gained 44.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 0.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.