Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for Dec. 17

Amtech Systems, Inc. ASYS: This manufacturer of essential equipment and consumables used in the semiconductor and automotive industries has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 186.7% over the last 60 days.

Amtech’s shares gained 25% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Allot Ltd. ALLT: This security solutions and network intelligence solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 57.1% over the last 60 days.

Allot’s shares gained 4.4% over the past month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Amphenol Corporation APH: This company that designs and manufactures electronic connectors, interconnect systems and sensors for diverse global industries has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Amphenol’s shares gained 5.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

