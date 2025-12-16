Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for Dec. 16

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, Dec. 16:

Pan American Silver Corp. PAAS: This mining company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Pan American Silver’s shares gained 39.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Omnicell, Inc. OMCL: This company that provides automated medication management and adherence solutions for hospitals, pharmacies, and healthcare providers has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.

Omnicell’s shares gained 38.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

MongoDB, Inc. MDB: This provider of a database platform has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27% over the last 60 days.

MongoDB’s shares gained 31.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

