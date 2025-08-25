Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 25th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 25th:

TAT Technologies Ltd. TATT: This solutions and services provider to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.

TAT’s shares gained 21.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. LITE: This optical and photonic products company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.5% over the last 60 days.

Lumentum’s shares gained 57.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Arista Networks, Inc. ANET: This cloud networking solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

Arista’s shares gained 46.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

