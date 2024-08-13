Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 13th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 13th:

Blue Bird Corporation BLBD: This school buses company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Blue Bird’s shares gained 49.2% over the past six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. SRTS: This medical device company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.

Sensus’ shares gained 14.5% over the past three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

