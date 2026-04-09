Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 9:

Repsol, S.A. REPYY: This multi-energy company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.7% over the last 60 days.

Repsol SA Price and Consensus

Repsol SA price-consensus-chart | Repsol SA Quote

Repsol’s shares gained 40.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.1%. The company possesses a???Momentum Score??? of A.

Repsol SA Price

Repsol SA price | Repsol SA Quote

Matador Resources Company MTDR: This energy company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 63.5% over the last 60 days.

Matador Resources Company Price and Consensus

Matador Resources Company price-consensus-chart | Matador Resources Company Quote

Matador Resources’ shares gained 45.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Matador Resources Company Price

Matador Resources Company price | Matador Resources Company Quote

Virtu Financial, Inc. VIRT: This financial services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

Virtu Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus

Virtu Financial, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Virtu Financial, Inc. Quote

Virtu’s shares gained 45.1% over the past three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Virtu Financial, Inc. Price

Virtu Financial, Inc. price | Virtu Financial, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Check out this week’s current list of Best Stocks to Buy Now.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

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Repsol SA (REPYY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.