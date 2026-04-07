Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 7:

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. BEP: This renewable energy company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.2% over the last 60 days.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. Price and Consensus

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. price-consensus-chart | Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. Quote

Brookfield Renewable Partners’ shares gained 26.0% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. Price

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. price | Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. Quote

Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY: This oil and gas exploration and production company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 377% over the last 60 days.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation Price and Consensus

Occidental Petroleum Corporation price-consensus-chart | Occidental Petroleum Corporation Quote

Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s shares gained 46.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation Price

Occidental Petroleum Corporation price | Occidental Petroleum Corporation Quote

YPF Sociedad Anónima YPF: This energy company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 56.1% over the last 60 days.

YPF Sociedad Anonima Price and Consensus

YPF Sociedad Anonima price-consensus-chart | YPF Sociedad Anonima Quote

YPF Sociedad Anónima’s shares gained 29.9% over the past three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

YPF Sociedad Anonima Price

YPF Sociedad Anonima price | YPF Sociedad Anonima Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Check out this week’s current list of Best Stocks to Buy Now.

Learn more about theMomentum score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.