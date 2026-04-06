Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 6:

FIGS, Inc. FIGS: This healthcare apparel company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 120% over the last 60 days.

FIGS, Inc. Price and Consensus

FIGS, Inc. price-consensus-chart | FIGS, Inc. Quote

FIGS’ shares gained 22.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.7%. The company possesses a???Momentum Score??? of B.

FIGS, Inc. Price

FIGS, Inc. price | FIGS, Inc. Quote

Chevron Corporation CVX: This integrated energy and chemicals company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26% over the last 60 days.

Chevron Corporation Price and Consensus

Chevron Corporation price-consensus-chart | Chevron Corporation Quote

Chevron’s shares gained 29.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Chevron Corporation Price

Chevron Corporation price | Chevron Corporation Quote

Equinox Gold Corp. EQX: This mining company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41% over the last 60 days.

Equinox Gold Corp. Price and Consensus

Equinox Gold Corp. price-consensus-chart | Equinox Gold Corp. Quote

Equinox Gold’s shares gained 1.1% over the past three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Equinox Gold Corp. Price

Equinox Gold Corp. price | Equinox Gold Corp. Quote

You can see???the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Check out this week’s current list of Best Stocks to Buy Now.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

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Chevron Corporation (CVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FIGS, Inc. (FIGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.