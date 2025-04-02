Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 2nd:

AerSale Corporation ASLE: This company that provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and parts has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 62.5% over the last 60 days.

AerSale Corporation Price and Consensus

AerSale Corporation price-consensus-chart | AerSale Corporation Quote

AerSale’s shares gained 23.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

AerSale Corporation Price

AerSale Corporation price | AerSale Corporation Quote

Enova International, Inc. ENVA: This technology and analytics company providing online financial services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Enova International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Enova International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Enova International, Inc. Quote

Enova’s shares gained 0.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Enova International, Inc. Price

Enova International, Inc. price | Enova International, Inc. Quote

First Hawaiian, Inc. FHB: This bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.

First Hawaiian, Inc. Price and Consensus

First Hawaiian, Inc. price-consensus-chart | First Hawaiian, Inc. Quote

First Hawaiian’s shares gained 8.3% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

First Hawaiian, Inc. Price

First Hawaiian, Inc. price | First Hawaiian, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Enova International, Inc. (ENVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

First Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AerSale Corporation (ASLE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.