Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 27:
Texas Instruments Incorporated TXN: This semiconductor company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.
Texas Instruments Incorporated Price and Consensus
Texas Instruments Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Texas Instruments Incorporated Quote
Texas Instruments’ shares gained 41.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Texas Instruments Incorporated Price
Texas Instruments Incorporated price | Texas Instruments Incorporated Quote
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. CTBI: This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Quote
Community Trust Bancorp’ shares gained 7.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Price
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. price | Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Quote
Dow Inc. DOW: This materials science company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 950% over the last 60 days.
Dow Inc. Price and Consensus
Dow Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dow Inc. Quote
Dow’s shares gained 40.6% over the past three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Dow Inc. Price
Dow Inc. price | Dow Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Check out this week’s current list of Best Stocks to Buy Now.
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
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Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Dow Inc. (DOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) : Free Stock Analysis Report
This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.