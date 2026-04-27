Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 27:

Texas Instruments Incorporated TXN: This semiconductor company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.

Texas Instruments Incorporated Price and Consensus

Texas Instruments Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Texas Instruments Incorporated Quote

Texas Instruments’ shares gained 41.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Texas Instruments Incorporated Price

Texas Instruments Incorporated price | Texas Instruments Incorporated Quote

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. CTBI: This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Quote

Community Trust Bancorp’ shares gained 7.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Price

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. price | Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Quote

Dow Inc. DOW: This materials science company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 950% over the last 60 days.

Dow Inc. Price and Consensus

Dow Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dow Inc. Quote

Dow’s shares gained 40.6% over the past three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Dow Inc. Price

Dow Inc. price | Dow Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Check out this week’s current list of Best Stocks to Buy Now.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

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Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dow Inc. (DOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.