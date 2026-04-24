Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 24th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 24:

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation KALU: This semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Price and Consensus

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation price-consensus-chart | Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Quote

Kaiser’s shares gained 33.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Price

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation price | Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Quote

Valmont Industries, Inc. VMI: This manufacturer of infrastructure structures, coatings, and irrigation systems for global agriculture and utilities markets has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

Valmont Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Valmont Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Valmont Industries, Inc. Quote

Valmont’s shares gained 11% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Valmont Industries, Inc. Price

Valmont Industries, Inc. price | Valmont Industries, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Check out this week’s current list of Best Stocks to Buy Now.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

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Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.