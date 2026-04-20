Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 20th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 20:

Vince Holding Corp. VNCE: This seller of premium clothing and accessories via wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels globally has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 100% over the last 60 days.

Vince Holding Corp. Price and Consensus

Vince Holding Corp. price-consensus-chart | Vince Holding Corp. Quote

Vince’s shares gained 23.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Vince Holding Corp. Price

Vince Holding Corp. price | Vince Holding Corp. Quote

BB Seguridade Participacoes S.A. BBSEY: This insurance, pension, and bonds company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

BB Seguridade Participacoes SA Price and Consensus

BB Seguridade Participacoes SA price-consensus-chart | BB Seguridade Participacoes SA Quote

BB Seguridade’s shares gained 3.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

BB Seguridade Participacoes SA Price

BB Seguridade Participacoes SA price | BB Seguridade Participacoes SA Quote

LCI Industries LCII: This company that makes RV and transport components via OEM and aftermarket segments globally has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

LCI Industries Price and Consensus

LCI Industries price-consensus-chart | LCI Industries Quote

LCI’s shares gained 36.6% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

LCI Industries Price

LCI Industries price | LCI Industries Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Check out this week’s current list of Best Stocks to Buy Now.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

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Vince Holding Corp. (VNCE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BB Seguridade Participacoes SA (BBSEY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

LCI Industries (LCII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.