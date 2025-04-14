Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 14th:

Michelin MGDDY: This tire manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.5% over the last 60 days.

Michelin’s shares gained 0.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 9.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Allianz SE ALIZY: This insurance company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Allianz’s shares gained 21.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 9.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Engie SA ENGIY: This energy company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

Engie’s shares gained 26.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 9.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

