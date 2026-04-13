Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 13:

Five Below FIVE: This specialty value chain retailer, that provides a wide range of premium quality and trendy merchandise for $5 or below, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.

Five Below, Inc. Price and Consensus

Five Below, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Five Below, Inc. Quote

Five Below’s shares gained 8.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Five Below, Inc. Price

Five Below, Inc. price | Five Below, Inc. Quote

Alcoa AA: This company, which is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.2% over the last 60 days.

Alcoa Price and Consensus

Alcoa price-consensus-chart | Alcoa Quote

Alcoa’s shares gained 11.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Alcoa Price

Alcoa price | Alcoa Quote

PattersonUTI Energy PTEN: This oilfield services company, which is one of the largest onshore contract drillers in the United States and has a large fleet of pressure pumping equipment, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. Quote

PattersonUTI Energy’s shares gained 42.1% over the past three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. Price

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. price | Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Check out this week’s current list of Best Stocks to Buy Now.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

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Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alcoa (AA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.