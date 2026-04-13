Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 13:
Five Below FIVE: This specialty value chain retailer, that provides a wide range of premium quality and trendy merchandise for $5 or below, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.
Five Below, Inc. Price and Consensus
Five Below, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Five Below, Inc. Quote
Five Below’s shares gained 8.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Five Below, Inc. Price
Five Below, Inc. price | Five Below, Inc. Quote
Alcoa AA: This company, which is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.2% over the last 60 days.
Alcoa Price and Consensus
Alcoa price-consensus-chart | Alcoa Quote
Alcoa’s shares gained 11.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Alcoa Price
PattersonUTI Energy PTEN: This oilfield services company, which is one of the largest onshore contract drillers in the United States and has a large fleet of pressure pumping equipment, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. Quote
PattersonUTI Energy’s shares gained 42.1% over the past three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. Price
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. price | Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Check out this week’s current list of Best Stocks to Buy Now.
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar
Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.
Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.Access the Report Free Now >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Alcoa (AA) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report
This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.