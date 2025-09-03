Best Momentum Stock to Buy for September 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 3rd:

Halozyme Therapeutics HALO: This biopharmaceutical company which is focused on the development and commercialization of novel treatments for oncology indications by targeting tumor microenvironment, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.

Halozyme Therapeutics' shares gained 36.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 7.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

T. Rowe Price TROW: This global investment management organization which provides a broad array of mutual funds, sub-advisory services and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans and financial intermediaries, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.

T. Rowe Price’s shares gained 14.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 7.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Cars.com CARS: These company which operates an online automotive platform that offers new and used vehicle listings, expert and consumer reviews, research tools and other information, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

Cars.com’s shares gained 22.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 7.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

