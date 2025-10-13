Best Momentum Stock to Buy for Oct. 13th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, Oct. 13th:

Wayfair W: This company, which is one of the world's leading online sellers of home goods products, consisting of furniture and home decor, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

Wayfair's shares gained 32.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Richardson Electronics RELL: This company, which is a global provider of engineered solutions for its customers' needs through product manufacturing, systems integration, prototype design and manufacture, testing and logistics, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 52.9% over the last 60 days.

Richardson Electronics' shares gained 14.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

