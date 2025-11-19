Best Momentum Stock to Buy for Nov. 19th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, Nov. 19th:

Tactile Systems Technology TCMD:This company, which is a medical technology company which develops medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 29% over the last 60 days.

Tactile Systems Technology's shares gained 80% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Swedbank SWDBY: This leading Nordic-Baltic banking group, which has retail customers and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

Swedbank’s shares gained 6.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Naspers NPSNY: This multinational media group, with its principal operations in pay television and Internet subscriber platforms, print media, book publishing, private education and technology markets, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.

Naspers' shares gained 6.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

