Best Momentum Stock to Buy for May 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 8th:

Advanced Energy Industries AEIS: This power technology company, which is one of the leading suppliers of power subsystems and process-control technologies to the semiconductor industry, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. Quote

Advanced Energy Industries' shares gained 26.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. Price

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. price | Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. Quote

Scorpio Tankers STNG: This company, which is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 89.4% over the last 60 days.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. Price and Consensus

Scorpio Tankers Inc. price-consensus-chart | Scorpio Tankers Inc. Quote

Scorpio Tankers’ shares gained 25.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. Price

Scorpio Tankers Inc. price | Scorpio Tankers Inc. Quote

Pitney Bowes PBI: This global technology company, which is powering billions of transactions - physical and digital - in the connected and borderless world of commerce, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Pitney Bowes Inc. Price and Consensus

Pitney Bowes Inc. price-consensus-chart | Pitney Bowes Inc. Quote

Pitney Bowes’s shares gained 47.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Pitney Bowes Inc. Price

Pitney Bowes Inc. price | Pitney Bowes Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.