Best Momentum Stock to Buy for May 5th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 5th:

Indivior Pharmaceuticals Inc. INDV: This specialty pharmaceutical company, which is engaged in discovering and developing medications and treatment for alcohol addiction, opioid overdose, cocaine intoxication and co-occurring conditions, such as schizophrenia, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

Indivior Pharmaceuticals Inc. Price and Consensus

Indivior Pharmaceuticals Inc. price-consensus-chart | Indivior Pharmaceuticals Inc. Quote

Indivior Pharmaceuticals' shares gained 13.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Indivior Pharmaceuticals Inc. Price

Indivior Pharmaceuticals Inc. price | Indivior Pharmaceuticals Inc. Quote

nVent Electric NVT: This company, which is a provider of electrical connection and protection solutions which design, manufacture, market, install and service that connect and protect equipment, buildings and critical processes, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.

nVent Electric PLC Price and Consensus

nVent Electric PLC price-consensus-chart | nVent Electric PLC Quote

nVent Electric’s shares gained 44.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

nVent Electric PLC Price

nVent Electric PLC price | nVent Electric PLC Quote

Avnet AVT: This company, which is one of the world’s largest distributors of electronic components and computer products, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Avnet, Inc. Price and Consensus

Avnet, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Avnet, Inc. Quote

Avnet’s shares gained 21.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Avnet, Inc. Price

Avnet, Inc. price | Avnet, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

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Avnet, Inc. (AVT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

nVent Electric PLC (NVT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Indivior Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INDV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.