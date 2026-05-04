Best Momentum Stock to Buy for May 4th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 4th:

Seagate Technology STX: This company, which engages in the provision of data storage technology and infrastructure solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC Price and Consensus

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC price-consensus-chart | Seagate Technology Holdings PLC Quote

Seagate Technology's shares gained 61.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC Price

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC price | Seagate Technology Holdings PLC Quote

FormFactor FORM: This company, which is a leading provider of electrical and optical test and measurement technologies along the full semiconductor product lifecycle – from characterization, modeling, reliability, and design debug, to qualification and production test, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

FormFactor, Inc. Price and Consensus

FormFactor, Inc. price-consensus-chart | FormFactor, Inc. Quote

FormFactor’s shares gained 89.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

FormFactor, Inc. Price

FormFactor, Inc. price | FormFactor, Inc. Quote

Silicon Motion Technology SIMO: This company, which is a leading developer of microcontroller ICs for NAND flash storage devices, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.9% over the last 60 days.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation Price and Consensus

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation price-consensus-chart | Silicon Motion Technology Corporation Quote

Silicon Motion Technology’s shares gained 71% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation Price

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation price | Silicon Motion Technology Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

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Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FormFactor, Inc. (FORM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.