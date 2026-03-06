Best Momentum Stock to Buy for March 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 6th:

Alto Ingredients ALTO: This company which, is a producer of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.8% over the last 60 days.

Alto Ingredients, Inc. Price and Consensus

Alto Ingredients, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alto Ingredients, Inc. Quote

Alto Ingredients' shares gained 69.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Alto Ingredients, Inc. Price

Alto Ingredients, Inc. price | Alto Ingredients, Inc. Quote

Shinhan Financial Group Co SHG: This Korea's largest financial services company, which also operates subsidiaries in securities, credit cards, asset management, leasing, bancassurance, and project finance, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd Price and Consensus

Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd price-consensus-chart | Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd Quote

Shinhan Financial’s shares gained 14% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd Price

Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd price | Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd Quote

Escalade ESCA: This diversified company, which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of sporting goods products and office and graphic arts products, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.

Escalade, Incorporated Price and Consensus

Escalade, Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Escalade, Incorporated Quote

Escalade’s shares gained 15.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Escalade, Incorporated Price

Escalade, Incorporated price | Escalade, Incorporated Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd (SHG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Escalade, Incorporated (ESCA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.