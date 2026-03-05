Best Momentum Stock to Buy for March 5th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 5th:

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL: This company which, operates through subsidiaries within segments specializing in E-Infrastructure, Building and Transportation Solutions principally in the United States, primarily across the Southern, Northeastern, Mid-Atlantic and the Rocky Mountain States, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.

Sterling Infrastructure's shares gained 29.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

PACS Group, Inc. PACS: This company which, invests in post-acute healthcare facilities, professionals and ancillary services, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.

PACS’ shares gained 18.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Helios Technologies HLIO: This industrial technology company which, develops and manufactures hydraulic and electronic control solutions, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Helios Technologies shares gained 29.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

