Technology

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for March 3rd

March 03, 2026 — 10:00 am EST

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks->

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 3rd:

Sibanye Gold Limited SBSW: This precious metal mining company, with a diverse portfolio of platinum group metal and gold operations and projects, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 75% over the last 60 days.

Sibanye Gold Limited Price and Consensus

Sibanye Gold Limited Price and Consensus

Sibanye Gold Limited price-consensus-chart | Sibanye Gold Limited Quote

Sibanye Gold Limited's shares gained 37.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 0.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Sibanye Gold Limited Price

Sibanye Gold Limited Price

Sibanye Gold Limited price | Sibanye Gold Limited Quote

FIGS FIGS: This company which, is a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 70% over the last 60 days.

FIGS, Inc. Price and Consensus

FIGS, Inc. Price and Consensus

FIGS, Inc. price-consensus-chart | FIGS, Inc. Quote

FIGS’ shares gained 54.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 0.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

FIGS, Inc. Price

FIGS, Inc. Price

FIGS, Inc. price | FIGS, Inc. Quote

DPM Metals Inc. DPMLF: This international gold mining company, which has operations and projects located principally in Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia and Ecuador, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40.6% over the last 60 days.

DPM Metals Inc. Price and Consensus

DPM Metals Inc. Price and Consensus

DPM Metals Inc. price-consensus-chart | DPM Metals Inc. Quote

DPM Metals’ shares gained 7.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 0.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

DPM Metals Inc. Price

DPM Metals Inc. Price

DPM Metals Inc. price | DPM Metals Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

See

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sibanye Gold Limited (SBSW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DPM Metals Inc. (DPMLF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FIGS, Inc. (FIGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
Zacks
Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SBSW
DPMLF
FIGS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.