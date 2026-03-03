Best Momentum Stock to Buy for March 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 3rd:

Sibanye Gold Limited SBSW: This precious metal mining company, with a diverse portfolio of platinum group metal and gold operations and projects, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 75% over the last 60 days.

Sibanye Gold Limited's shares gained 37.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 0.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

FIGS FIGS: This company which, is a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 70% over the last 60 days.

FIGS’ shares gained 54.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 0.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

DPM Metals Inc. DPMLF: This international gold mining company, which has operations and projects located principally in Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia and Ecuador, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40.6% over the last 60 days.

DPM Metals’ shares gained 7.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 0.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

