Best Momentum Stock to Buy for March 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 2nd:

Everus Construction Group, Inc. ECG: This company, which provides a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

Everus Construction's shares gained 30.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 0.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

CLEAR Secure YOU: This company which, provides platform that connects you to the cards in your wallet, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.4% over the last 60 days.

CLEAR Secure’s shares gained 45.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 0.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Encore Capital Group ECPG: This international specialty finance company, which provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a broad range of financial assets, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.2% over the last 60 days.

Encore Capital’s shares gained 30.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 0.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

