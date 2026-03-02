Best Momentum Stock to Buy for March 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 2nd:
Everus Construction Group, Inc. ECG: This company, which provides a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.
Everus Construction Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Everus Construction Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Everus Construction Group, Inc. Quote
Everus Construction's shares gained 30.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 0.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Everus Construction Group, Inc. Price
Everus Construction Group, Inc. price | Everus Construction Group, Inc. Quote
CLEAR Secure YOU: This company which, provides platform that connects you to the cards in your wallet, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.4% over the last 60 days.
CLEAR Secure, Inc. Price and Consensus
CLEAR Secure, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CLEAR Secure, Inc. Quote
CLEAR Secure’s shares gained 45.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 0.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
CLEAR Secure, Inc. Price
CLEAR Secure, Inc. price | CLEAR Secure, Inc. Quote
Encore Capital Group ECPG: This international specialty finance company, which provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a broad range of financial assets, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.2% over the last 60 days.
Encore Capital Group Inc Price and Consensus
Encore Capital Group Inc price-consensus-chart | Encore Capital Group Inc Quote
Encore Capital’s shares gained 30.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 0.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Encore Capital Group Inc Price
Encore Capital Group Inc price | Encore Capital Group Inc Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include
Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience
Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip
Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market
Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth
Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.See Our Newest 5 Stocks Set to Double Picks >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Encore Capital Group Inc (ECPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report
CLEAR Secure, Inc. (YOU) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Everus Construction Group, Inc. (ECG) : Free Stock Analysis Report
This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.