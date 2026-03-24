Best Momentum Stock to Buy for March 24th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 24th:

RWE AG RWEOY: This company which is active in the generation and transmission as well as the sale and trading of electricity and gas in Europe, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

RWE AG Price and Consensus

RWE AG price-consensus-chart | RWE AG Quote

RWE AG's shares gained 21.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

RWE AG Price

RWE AG price | RWE AG Quote

Astec Industries ASTE: This company, which is a leading manufacturer and marketer of road building equipment, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.

Astec Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Astec Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Astec Industries, Inc. Quote

Astec Industries’ shares gained 15.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Astec Industries, Inc. Price

Astec Industries, Inc. price | Astec Industries, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

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Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.