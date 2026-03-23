Best Momentum Stock to Buy for March 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 23rd:

FIGS FIGS: This direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand, which creates technically advanced apparel and products for healthcare professionals, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 90% over the last 60 days.

FIGS, Inc. Price and Consensus

FIGS, Inc. price-consensus-chart | FIGS, Inc. Quote

FIGS' shares gained 20.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

FIGS, Inc. Price

FIGS, Inc. price | FIGS, Inc. Quote

Karat Packaging KRT: This company, which is a specialty distributor and manufacturer of disposable foodservice products and related items, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21% over the last 60 days.

Karat Packaging Inc. Price and Consensus

Karat Packaging Inc. price-consensus-chart | Karat Packaging Inc. Quote

Karat Packaging’s shares gained 21.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Karat Packaging Inc. Price

Karat Packaging Inc. price | Karat Packaging Inc. Quote

Enerflex Ltd. EFXT: This company, which provides oilfield services for natural gas and petroleum producers, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.5% over the last 60 days.

Enerflex Ltd. Price and Consensus

Enerflex Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Enerflex Ltd. Quote

Enerflex’s shares gained 40.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Enerflex Ltd. Price

Enerflex Ltd. price | Enerflex Ltd. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

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Karat Packaging Inc. (KRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Enerflex Ltd. (EFXT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.