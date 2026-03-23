Best Momentum Stock to Buy for March 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 23rd:
FIGS FIGS: This direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand, which creates technically advanced apparel and products for healthcare professionals, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 90% over the last 60 days.
FIGS, Inc. Price and Consensus
FIGS, Inc. price-consensus-chart | FIGS, Inc. Quote
FIGS' shares gained 20.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
FIGS, Inc. Price
FIGS, Inc. price | FIGS, Inc. Quote
Karat Packaging KRT: This company, which is a specialty distributor and manufacturer of disposable foodservice products and related items, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21% over the last 60 days.
Karat Packaging Inc. Price and Consensus
Karat Packaging Inc. price-consensus-chart | Karat Packaging Inc. Quote
Karat Packaging’s shares gained 21.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Karat Packaging Inc. Price
Karat Packaging Inc. price | Karat Packaging Inc. Quote
Enerflex Ltd. EFXT: This company, which provides oilfield services for natural gas and petroleum producers, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.5% over the last 60 days.
Enerflex Ltd. Price and Consensus
Enerflex Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Enerflex Ltd. Quote
Enerflex’s shares gained 40.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Enerflex Ltd. Price
Enerflex Ltd. price | Enerflex Ltd. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
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Karat Packaging Inc. (KRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report
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Enerflex Ltd. (EFXT) : Free Stock Analysis Report
This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.