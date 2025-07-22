Best Momentum Stock to Buy for July 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 22nd:

GE Aerospace GE: This company which is a leading designer, developer and producer of jet engines, components and integrated systems for military, commercial and business aircraft, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

GE Aerospace’s shares gained 39.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 19.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

META : This company which is the world’s largest social media platform, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

Meta Platforms' shares gained 42.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 19.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

MCB : This chartered commercial bank which provides deposits, small business lending, trade finance, cash management solutions, speciality markets, personal checking, savings, electronic banking and prepaid cards, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Metropolitan Bank's shares gained 36.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 19.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

