Best Momentum Stock to Buy for January 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 2nd:

Pan American Silver PAAS: This mining company, which is focused exclusively on silver, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

Pan American Silver's shares gained 33.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 1.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

USCB Financial USCB: This community bank which offers personal, business and electronic banking, as well as provides credit and debit card, loans, saving accounts, leasing, retirement plans and insurance services, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

USCB Financial’s shares gained 8.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 1.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Allied Gold Corporation AAUC: This gold producer, which operates a portfolio of producing assets and development projects located principally in Cote d'Ivoire, Mali and Ethiopia, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

Allied Gold Corporation’s shares gained 25.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 1.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

