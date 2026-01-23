Best Momentum Stock to Buy for January 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 23rd:

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C BWMX: This direct-to-consumer selling company, which is primarily focused on the home organization and solutions segment, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C Price and Consensus

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C price-consensus-chart | Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C Quote

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C's shares gained 52.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C Price

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C price | Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C Quote

Lam Research LRCX: This company, which supplies wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.

Lam Research Corporation Price and Consensus

Lam Research Corporation price-consensus-chart | Lam Research Corporation Quote

Lam Research’s shares gained 49.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Lam Research Corporation Price

Lam Research Corporation price | Lam Research Corporation Quote

Amphenol APH: This company which, designs, manufactures and markets electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

Amphenol Corporation Price and Consensus

Amphenol Corporation price-consensus-chart | Amphenol Corporation Quote

Ampheno’s shares gained 12.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Amphenol Corporation Price

Amphenol Corporation price | Amphenol Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amphenol Corporation (APH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (BWMX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.