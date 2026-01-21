Best Momentum Stock to Buy for January 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 21st:

Lam Research LRCX: This company, which is a supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

Lam Research's shares gained 57.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 1.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

BNP Paribas BNPQY: This company, which is a European leader in global banking and financial services, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

BNP Paribas’ shares gained 27.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 1.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

L'Oreal LRLCY: This company, which made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

L'Oreal’s shares gained 4.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 1.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

