Best Momentum Stock to Buy for January 20th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 20th:

HudBay Minerals HBM: This mining company which engages in discovery, production and marketing of base metals in North and Central America, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

HudBay Minerals' shares gained 36.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

The Goldman Sachs Group GS:This leading global financial holding company, which provides IB, securities, investment management, and consumer banking services to a diversified client base, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

The Goldman Sachs Group’s shares gained 26.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Alps Electric APELY: This Japan-based company, which is mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and audio equipment, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

Alps Electric’s shares gained 11.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

