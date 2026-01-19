Best Momentum Stock to Buy for January 19th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 19th:
RF Industries RFIL: This company, which is engaged in the design, manufacture and distribution of coaxial connectors used in radio communications applications as well as in computers, test instruments, PC LANS and antenna devices, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.9% over the last 60 days.
RF Industries' shares gained 14.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Morgan Stanley MS: This leading financial service holding company, which serves a diversified group of clients and customers, including corporations, governments, financial institutions and individuals, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.
Morgan Stanley’s shares gained 17.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
First Horizon FHN: This financial services company, which offers regional banking, mortgage lending, title insurance, specialized commercial lending, commercial leasing and equipment financing, brokerage, wealth management and capital market services, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.
First Horizon’s shares gained 18.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
