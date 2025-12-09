Best Momentum Stock to Buy for December 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 9th:
FIGS FIGS: This company, which is a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 83.3% over the last 60 days.
FIGS’s shares gained 71.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. ECO: This international tanker company, which provides seaborne transportation of crude oil and refined products, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.3% over the last 60 days.
Okeanis Eco Tankers’ shares gained 32.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
United Natural Foods UNFI: This company which is the leading distributor of natural, organic and specialty food and non-food products in the U.S. and Canada, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.
United Natural Foods’ shares gained 21% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (ECO) : Free Stock Analysis Report
FIGS, Inc. (FIGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report
This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.