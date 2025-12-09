Best Momentum Stock to Buy for December 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 9th:

FIGS FIGS: This company, which is a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 83.3% over the last 60 days.

FIGS’s shares gained 71.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. ECO: This international tanker company, which provides seaborne transportation of crude oil and refined products, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.3% over the last 60 days.

Okeanis Eco Tankers’ shares gained 32.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

United Natural Foods UNFI: This company which is the leading distributor of natural, organic and specialty food and non-food products in the U.S. and Canada, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

United Natural Foods’ shares gained 21% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

