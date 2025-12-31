Best Momentum Stock to Buy for December 31st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 31st:

Ulta Beauty ULTA: This leading beauty retailer in the United States, which offers a wide range of products including cosmetics, fragrance, skincare, hair care, bath and body products, and salon styling tools in stores, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Ulta Beauty Inc. Price and Consensus

Ulta Beauty Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ulta Beauty Inc. Quote

Ulta Beauty's shares gained 11% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Ulta Beauty Inc. Price

Ulta Beauty Inc. price | Ulta Beauty Inc. Quote

UiPath PATH: This company, which offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining Robotic Process Automation solution for digital business operations, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

UiPath, Inc. Price and Consensus

UiPath, Inc. price-consensus-chart | UiPath, Inc. Quote

UiPath’s shares gained 24.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

UiPath, Inc. Price

UiPath, Inc. price | UiPath, Inc. Quote

Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. SLDE: This company, which engages in underwriting single family and condominium policies in the property and casualty industry principally in the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21% over the last 60 days.

Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. Quote

Slide Insurance’s shares gained 23.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. Price

Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. price | Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2026? History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2026. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 5.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

UiPath, Inc. (PATH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. (SLDE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.