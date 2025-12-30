Best Momentum Stock to Buy for December 30th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 30th:

Rio Tinto RIO: This international mining company, that has interests in mining for aluminum, borax, coal, copper, gold, iron ore, lead, silver, tin, uranium, zinc, titanium, dioxide feedstock, diamonds, talc and zircon, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Rio Tinto PLC Price and Consensus

Rio Tinto PLC price-consensus-chart | Rio Tinto PLC Quote

Rio Tinto's shares gained 21.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Rio Tinto PLC Price

Rio Tinto PLC price | Rio Tinto PLC Quote

Invesco Mortgage Capital IVR: This real estate investment trust, that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC Price and Consensus

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC price-consensus-chart | INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC Quote

Invesco Mortgage Capital’s shares gained 20.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC Price

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC price | INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC Quote

VALE VALE: This mining company, which is one of the world’s largest producer of iron ore, iron ore pellets, copper, nickel. and also has operations in manganese, ferroalloys, gold, silver, and cobalt, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

VALE S.A. Price and Consensus

VALE S.A. price-consensus-chart | VALE S.A. Quote

VALE’s shares gained 21.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

VALE S.A. Price

VALE S.A. price | VALE S.A. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

VALE S.A. (VALE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rio Tinto PLC (RIO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC (IVR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.