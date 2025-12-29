Best Momentum Stock to Buy for December 29th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 29th:

Macy's M: This company, which is an omnichannel retail organization operating stores, websites and mobile applications, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

Macy's shares gained 26.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Bunge Global BG: This integrated global agribusiness and food company, spanning the farm-to-consumer food chain, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Bunge Global’s shares gained 10.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. TGS: This company which transports natural gas in Argentina, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.3% over the last 60 days.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A.’s shares gained 47.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

