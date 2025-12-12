Best Momentum Stock to Buy for December 12th

Here is the stock with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 12th:

Kohl's KSS: This U.S. based department store chain, that operates specialty stores and an e-commerce site in the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 87.9% over the last 60 days.

Kohl's Corporation Price and Consensus

Kohl's Corporation price-consensus-chart | Kohl's Corporation Quote

Kohl's shares gained 57.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Kohl's Corporation Price

Kohl's Corporation price | Kohl's Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kohl's Corporation (KSS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.