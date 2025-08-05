Best Momentum Stock to Buy for August 5th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 5th:

F5 FFIV: This company which provides products and services to manage Internet traffic worldwide, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

F5, Inc. Price and Consensus

F5, Inc. price-consensus-chart | F5, Inc. Quote

F5’s shares gained 20.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 12%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

F5, Inc. Price

F5, Inc. price | F5, Inc. Quote

Indivior INDV: This specialty pharmaceutical company which is engaged in discovering and developing medications and treatment for alcohol addiction, opioid overdose, cocaine intoxication and co-occurring conditions, such as schizophrenia, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.1% over the last 60 days.

Indivior PLC Price and Consensus

Indivior PLC price-consensus-chart | Indivior PLC Quote

Indivior's shares gained 78.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 12%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Indivior PLC Price

Indivior PLC price | Indivior PLC Quote

nVent Electric NVT: This company which is a provider of electrical connection and protection solutions which design, manufacture, market, install and service that connect and protect equipment, buildings and critical processes, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

nVent Electric PLC Price and Consensus

nVent Electric PLC price-consensus-chart | nVent Electric PLC Quote

nVent Electric's shares gained 48.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 12%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

nVent Electric PLC Price

nVent Electric PLC price | nVent Electric PLC Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent. Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity.

Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators, and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

F5, Inc. (FFIV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

nVent Electric PLC (NVT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Indivior PLC (INDV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.