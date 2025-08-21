Best Momentum Stock to Buy for August 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 21st:

OptimizeRx OPRX: This company which provides consumer and physician platforms to help patients better afford and comply with their medicines and healthcare products, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.4% over the last 60 days.

OptimizeRx's shares gained 33.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Kanzhun BZ: This company which provides an online recruitment platform principally in China, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

Kanzhun’s shares gained 23.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Arista Networks ANET: This company which is engaged in providing cloud networking solutions for data centers and cloud computing environments, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

Arista Networks’ shares gained 42.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

